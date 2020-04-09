Naomi Campbell surprised Prince William as a teenager for his birthday: “It was so cute”

In the 1990s, many teenagers may have dreamed of meeting the supermodels Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Co. in person. What remained a dream for most became a reality for Prince William. Now Campbell remembered how she helped Princess Diana surprise her son for his birthday.

The model did not report exactly how the celebration went. But the surprise was apparently a success. “It was so cute,” said Campbell.

She visited the Royals with Claudia Schiffer and Christy Turlington when William was 13 or 14, said Naomi Campbell in a conversation with model colleague Cindy Crawford, which she broadcast live on her YouTube channel. “We got there before he left school,” said Campbell.

Prince William himself reported on that meeting in the documentary “Our Mother Diana – Her Life and Legacy” in 2017. Apparently he was a big fan of the models. He was a boy with “posters from them on the wall,” he said.

The prince also remembers the celebration itself to this day. “I turned bright red and didn’t really know what to say.” Only one detail does not correspond to Campbell’s story: Crawford was in the memory of the prince and not Schiffer.

The excitement may have led to a memory gap with Prince William or with the model – because Crawford now said to Campbell that she had met William, but a little later. The 54-year-old told her that she was intimidated by the meeting with Princess Diana, even though she was very down to earth.

As an American, she was overwhelmed by all the rules and protocols that had to be followed. “There are so many regulations and because I am not English I do not understand some of them,” said Crawford. Nevertheless, it was overall a “very sweet day” and a “great memory”.