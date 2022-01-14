Naomi Osaka Gives Us An Inside Look At Her Relationship With Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka’s touching tribute to her boyfriend Cordae following the release of his new album is a grand slam.

Take a look at it down below.

Cordae’s boyfriend, Naomi Osaka, is being showered with love.

Despite the fact that the couple has preferred to keep their relationship private for the past three years, the Olympic tennis player defied expectations on Friday, Jan.

In an extra adorable tribute to him on Instagram, she congratulated her boyfriend on the release of his second album, titled From a Birds Eye View.

The sports star expressed her admiration for her boyfriend, writing, “Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring,” alongside an image of the couple cuddled together on a couch and the Grammy-nominated rapper’s latest album cover.

“Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten every room you walk into (or maybe it’s your hair lol), congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you [heart emoji],” Naomi continued.

Cordae expressed his gratitude for his girlfriend’s love and support in the comments section of the post.

“My MUHF–KIN LADY!!!! I LOVE U 2 DEATH!!” he wrote, adding, “U TRULY MY RIDE OR DIE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WAY MORE FLY.”

The couple talked about their decision to keep their relationship private in a February 2021 interview with GQ.

“It took almost a year for people to find out we were dating.

“As a result, we tend to move in a very secluded manner,” Cordae told the outlet.

“I feel like intimate moments are sacred, so we don’t post them.”

A sacred thing is a relationship.

When you allow outside influences into it, it loses its sacredness.”

Cordae, whom Naomi described as “quite a romantic dude,” was instrumental in Naomi’s success during the 2020 US Open, when she was unable to bring her family with her due to quarantine restrictions.

“I started to feel really depressed during the whole New York thing and everything that was going on, and I would call Cordae and maybe cry on some of the calls.”

“I’m not sure,” she explained.

“And he flew out, despite the fact that he…

