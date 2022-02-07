Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship Timeline on Southern Charm

Timeline of Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship on Southern Charm

Some Southern Charm fans thought Naomie Olindo had found The One in Metul Shah after watching her rocky relationship with Craig Conover… until their messy split.

After reconnecting with Conover, whom she met at the College of Charleston, the France native made her first appearance on Bravo during season 3 of the reality series.

In 2017, the twosome broke up, and Olindo began dating Shah in 2018.

She captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo with Shah in 2019: “My own family likes him better than me.”

Later that year, after a lot of convincing from Olindo, he made his debut on Southern Charm.

“He didn’t want to be a part of it at all.”

But he did it for me, which is very thoughtful.

He didn’t want to do it, I’m sure.

But he handled it beautifully,” she told Decider in May 2019, before gushing about him.

“He motivates me to do better.”

He’s an incredible dancer, and I have hundreds of videos of him doing so.

Metul has really helped me see that I don’t need to go out all the time, and that no one should pressurize you to do so.

I go out a lot less and spend a lot more time at home, but I’m so much happier.”

In 2020, just as the couple was celebrating three years of dating, it was revealed that Olindo would not be returning for Season 7 of Southern Charm.

She and Shah eventually left South Carolina for his job in New York City.

On May 3, 2021, he wrote alongside a photo with Olindo, “Charleston farewell tour begins.”

After two months, the fashion designer admitted that she was struggling to adjust.

“In New York, I’d like to start a small discussion group for girls who are having trouble making friends.

In July 2021, Olindo wrote on Instagram, “I’m thankful to have some friends here already, but I cannot imagine moving to a new city and knowing no one.”

“Making friends as an adult is difficult, and I want to assist women in feeling less alone.”

“Would you come?? What if no one showed up and it was just me???? Spiraling.”

In the same month, rumors circulated that the couple had broken up after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship Timeline