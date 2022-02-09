Naomie Olindo of Southern Charm recalls being a “swollen sausage” after filming and offers mental health advice.

Naomie Olindo of Southern Charm recalls feeling like a “swollen sausage” after filming and offers mental health and wellness advice.

Naomie Olindo opened up about what it’s like to film Southern Charm and the toll it took on her body ahead of the season 8 premiere.

During the Monday, February 7 episode of the “Dabble Co.” podcast, the 29-year-old reality star revealed how she balances the partying and drinking aspects of filming with a healthy lifestyle.

“Most people drink while filming four or five days a week because it’s already so awkward.”

“When you drink, you get hungrier,” Olindo revealed after filming season 8 scenes, describing herself as a “swollen sausage.”

“It’s about compensating for it with other good habits.”

I’m not going to skip a workout and then do three other things that aren’t good for me.

It’s just a matter of finding the right balance.”

While dating castmate Craig Conover, the L’Abeye founder made her Bravo debut during season 3 of the show.

The pair’s ups and downs lasted several seasons before their 2017 split.

Olindo left the show after season 6 in 2020, but Us Weekly confirmed in September 2021 that she would be back for the eighth season.

On Monday, the cofounder of Blueprint to Breakup opened up about how she’s managed to stay in the spotlight for so long, revealing that she’s rarely bothered by strangers’ comments about her life.

“There have been two times when something someone said has really hurt me, and both times it was people I knew personally,” she told the podcast listeners.

“It broke my heart.”

Olindo, who is currently single after splitting from Metul Shah in July 2021 due to cheating allegations, also detailed how she manages to stay in shape despite her hectic schedule.

“I just adjust to whatever my current lifestyle is.”

“I try to avoid sweets and bad food when I travel a lot because I know I’ll be drinking,” she explained.

“It’s just a matter of finding the right balance.”

I don’t impose any limitations on myself.

I make an effort to eat intuitively.

It is not always possible for me to achieve my goals.

“No one else does.”

The College of Charleston alum expressed her dissatisfaction with women’s unrealistic beauty standards and fitness goals.

She tries to be as open as possible as a public figure, even when she doesn’t share everything.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Recalls Being a ‘Swollen Sausage’ After Filming, Shares Mental Health and Wellness Tips