Naomie Olindo of Southern Charm teases Craig Conover’s chemistry after Metul Shah’s split: ‘I Aired It All Out.’

After splitting from Metul Shah, Naomie Olindo hinted that her romance with ex-boyfriend Craig Conover might resurface on Southern Charm.

When it was revealed in July 2021 that Olindo, 29, and Shah, 30, had broken up due to cheating allegations, fans were quick to ship the TV personality with the Sewing Down South founder, 32.

“Oh, my God, yeah,” Olindo said on Monday’s episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast.

“I really like the girl he’s dating.”

Paige [DeSorbo] is fantastic.” (After months of speculation, Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that Conover is dating DeSorbo, 29.)

When asked if there was chemistry between them when she first became single, the L’Abeye founder said she’s “definitely not” going to date Conover again.

“I mean, I’m not sure how to respond to this.”

“I guess you’ll have to wait and see,” Olindo teased.

“That’s where I let it all out.”

Before their 2017 breakup, the France native dated Conover for nearly three years.

Seasons 3 to 6 of Southern Charm followed the characters’ ups and downs.

After that, Olindo began dating Shah, and in May 2021, she announced that she was moving from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City to be with him during his medical fellowship.

Two months later, Olindo confirmed that they were no longer dating.

Conover appeared to have Olindo’s back during her tumultuous breakup from the doctor, whom she had dated for three years, commenting on her post-breakup mood in October 2021.

“She’s been ecstatic.

At the time, the Winter House star said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “I think she’s relieved in a weird way.”

“And she’s delighted to be back in Charleston, and everything happens for a reason.”

I don’t believe she was content in her relationship.

But I think she’s just relieved to be back in her own skin.”

Olindo, for her part, confirmed on social media a month ago that she and Conover are friendly.

“I wonder how she feels [sic]knowing the Craig’s is a complete success?” a fan inquired, to which the Blueprint to Breakup cofounder responded, “She feels really.”

