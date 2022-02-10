Naomie Olindo says she ‘begged’ to return to the Bravo show ‘Southern Charm.’

Naomie Olindo says she ‘begged’ her way back to the Bravo show ‘Southern Charm.’

After taking a season off, Naomie Olindo returns to Southern Charm in Season 8.

After breaking up with her fiancé Metul Shah in 2021, the reality TV star is making a comeback.

Olindo is now talking about how she got back on the Bravo reality show and how she did it.

In season 3, Olindo was introduced as Craig Conover’s girlfriend and began appearing on Southern Charm.

For about three seasons, the couple documented the ups and downs of their relationship.

In season 6, Olindo became a full-time cast member, showcasing her happy life with her then-boyfriend Metul Shah.

After season 6, Olindo decided not to return to the reality show and did not film season 7.

As it turns out, Olindo will only be gone for one season from the Charleston-based show, as she will be back in season 8.

After famously quitting, Olindo recently opened up about how she made a comeback.

“I almost had to beg my way back.”

‘Guys, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please

I know I quit and told everyone to f–k off, but I’m depressed and desperately want to return.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston,” she said on The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast, “and they’re like, ‘All right.”

