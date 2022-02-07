Naomie Olindo Speaks Out for the First Time About Metul Shah Split, Recalling Having to “Beg” Her Way Back to “Southern Charm” Naomie Olindo Speaks Out For The First Time About Metul Shah Split, Recalling Having to “Beg” Her Way Back to “Southern Charm” Naomie Olindo Speaks Out For The First Time About

Naomie Olindo spilled the southern sweet tea! After learning of Metul Shah’s alleged affair, she publicly spoke out for the first time about their breakup.

In July 2021, the Southern Charm star, 29, made headlines when it was revealed that she and Shah, 30, had broken up after three years together.

The news broke amid allegations of doctor cheating, and now Olindo is delving into the details.

“I was still trying to process what had just happened, and I realized that infidelity is the thief of reality,” she said.

So I was like, ‘What is my life? What am I doing? What have I been doing? Who is this?’ And I was questioning my judgment, like, ‘How did I not see all of this?'” Olindo said on the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast on Monday, February 7.

“Everyone was aware.

Then, you know, people begin to comment on the situation.”

People were “cruel” to her ex, according to the France native, who appeared on Southern Charm for four seasons before exiting in 2020, prompting her to defend him despite having alleged proof he cheated on her with his ex prior to their brief move to New York City that summer.

“Once again, I felt sorry for him.”

‘Guys, please don’t be mean to him,’ I said.

‘This isn’t the solution,’ she recalled.

“Like, I was still defending him at that point, despite the fact that he had done essentially the worst thing you can do to someone who trusts you as much as I did.”

Olindo revealed that there were red flags in her relationship with Shah before she saw his text exchanges with his former flame.

“I believe I simply desired to be loved.”

She explained, “I don’t believe he ever truly loved and accepted me.”

“It was always about what he thought I could give him or what he could get out of it.”

It was never about my identity.”

When Olindo ended the relationship — on the day she was packing her belongings to move to New York with Shah — he tried to entice her back in.

“The following process was extremely difficult because when someone is.

