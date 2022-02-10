Naomie Olindo Teases Visible Chemistry With Craig Conover for Season 8 of ‘Southern Charm’

Naomie Olindo Teases Craig Conover’s Visible Chemistry for Season 8 of ‘Southern Charm’

Naomie Olindo has confirmed that she will be returning for Season 8 of Southern Charm.

The Bravo star left the show after season 6 and claimed she had to “beg” to return.

With Olindo’s return to the show, she’ll undoubtedly appear in scenes alongside her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover.

In advance of the new season of the reality show, the entrepreneur is teasing her chemistry with Conover.

Following her relationship with Conover, Olindo was introduced to Southern Charm viewers.

The couple showed the ups and downs of their relationship, which sadly ended in a breakup.

Olindo, on the other hand, would soon fall in love with Metul Shah, and the show’s fans were able to witness their romance blossom during season 6.

Olindo left the show after the third season and is now back after her divorce from Shah.

Olindo and Conover may be able to rekindle their romance, according to some nostalgic fans.

Conover is dating his Winter House co-star Paige DeSorbo, so fans shouldn’t get too excited about this.

He’s dating someone I like a lot.

During an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him andamp; Her podcast, Olindo said, “Paige is great.”

“I mean, I don’t know how to answer this,” Olindo said when asked if he would date Conover again.

I guess you’ll just have to watch the show.

“I let it all hang out on there.”

