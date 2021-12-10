Napoleon Dynamite Was Almost Cast As Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal Nearly Got the Part of Napoleon Dynamite.

Napoleon Dynamite almost wasn’t Jon Heder’s career-defining role.

Jake Gyllenhaal, the star of Nightcrawler, may have taken it.

Heder wasn’t the only one who came close to missing out on the opportunity.

A look back at the film revealed which actors may have landed on the wrong side of the cult classic.

According to a 2019 Deseret News retrospective, Heder came close to playing the beloved high school nerd at the heart of director Jared Hess’s rural Idaho comedy.

In the short film Peluca, Heder, a BYU film student like Hess, played the lead.

The filmmakers eventually decided that the short was good enough to turn into a low-budget feature.

Hess and his wife, Jerusha, collaborated on the largely autobiographical screenplay.

In short, it appeared that the same actors would reprise their roles in the feature-length Peluca.

However, it was recommended by a top casting director.

“We wanted to elevate the production every place we could when we were putting it together — to really stretch out and try to get top casting directors,” producer Sean Covel told the newspaper.

“We also received some fantastic responses from fantastic casting directors.”

One of them was a well-known casting director in the city.

‘Listen guys, I love your vibe, I love what you guys are doing, the script is fantastic, I love what the director’s got going on — but I’ve got to tell you, this Jon Heder guy in the short film, I don’t think I could watch him for an hour and a half straight,’ he said over the phone.

Jake Gyllenhaal of The Guilty, according to Covel.

“He said, ‘Jake is looking for something indie and out there.’

Jake and I have a good working relationship.’

The potential casting move, according to Jared Hess, is a “dealbreaker.”

“That was a dealbreaker for me creatively,” he said.

“You could just believe that this guy is for real, you know? It didn’t feel like an actor or a parody.”

“The way Jon was bringing the character to life was so authentic.” Efren Ramirez plays Napoleon’s best friend Pedro Sanchez.

Hess went on to say that for the Napoleon Dynamite cast to be credible, an unknown actor was required.

“You wouldn’t cast a well-known actor with a track record and a relationship with the public…

