Naseer Muttalif Admits He Trusted Shan Smith Because She’s a Pastor on ‘Survivor’

Naseer Muttalif, a fan favorite, was caught off guard during Survivor 41’s first re-vote.

He admitted after his elimination that he put his trust in Shantel Smith because of her position as a pastor outside of the game.

Luvu’s Naseer Muttalif appeared to be in good standing with his former tribemates following the merge, and he had an idol to protect him.

In the fourteenth episode, the players competed in two groups for immunity and rewards, resulting in two separate Tribal Councils.

He chose to put his trust in Ua allies Ricard Foyé and Shantel Smith, believing that they would vote Heather Aldret out of the tribe.

Meet Evvie, a Harvard Ph.D. student hoping to find a game partner with whom she can go far.

Heather Aldret admitted to fabricating a dream as a reason to target Sydney Stegal on Survivor 41.

Instead, the group took him by surprise, making him the jury’s second member.

Following the merge, Evvie Jagoda only had two Yase allies after Liana Wallace joined Shantel Smith, putting the group numerically at the bottom.

They made it through another week by winning individual immunity, thanks to a clever idol play that narrowly prevented Evvie from becoming the last player to miss the jury.

Evvie, on the other hand, found herself in a numerical disadvantage once more and was assigned to the third jury member.

After their eliminations, the cameras followed Naseer and Evvie on their journey from their final Tribal Council to Ponderosa.

The castaways reconnected and talked before getting on the boat to take them to the villa after checking in with the doctor and learning that they both lost 14 pounds during their time on the island.

When asked what happened to his immunity idol, Naseer explained that he didn’t use it because he trusted Shan, primarily because she claimed to be a pastor.

In a confessional, the second jury member admitted he didn’t see the blindside coming, but he’s still “proud” of his performance because he gave it his all.

The next day, Evvie explained that they don’t usually let anyone touch their hair, but they agreed to let Naseer give them a haircut because the two had become friends.

Tiffany Seely, a close ally and first jury member, reconnected with Evvie and they had deeper conversations than they had while competing.

