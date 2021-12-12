Natalia Bryant Finishes Her First Semester At USC

Natalia Bryant is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California for one semester.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old model and student took to Instagram to celebrate the end of her first semester at the university, sharing a compilation video of her favorite memories from her time at the California college thus far.

Natalia captioned the video, “Semester 1 @USC.”

As her first semester comes to a close, the video shows her entering the school, followed by a slew of friends, parties, football games, concerts, trips to Disneyland, and other highlights from her USC experience.

Natalia wrote the post after finishing her finals and remarking on how quickly her first semester of college had passed her by.

On Saturday, she wrote over an excited, all-smiles selfie on her Instagram Story, “Guess who’s done with finals!!!”

“My first semester at SC flew by,” she said in another video on her Instagram Story.

Vanessa Bryant, Natalia’s mother and the late Kobe Bryant’s wife, has been a strong supporter of her daughter throughout her time at the school and leading up to her decision to attend the four-year university.

Late last month, the proud mama shared a photo of herself, Natalia, and her two younger daughters, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, dressed in crimson and gold at a USC football game.

Vanessa captioned the family photo with, “With my Trojan @nataliabryant.”

Natalia made her decision to attend USC in March, and Vanessa was the one who informed her.

“Joyful tears.”

Vanessa wrote alongside a video of Natalia excitedly jumping up and down over the news, “I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU I am so PROUD OF YOU!!”

While Vanessa wishes Kobe and sister Gigi Bryant were present to celebrate Natalia’s college acceptance, she knows “they’re here in spirit.”

“Your dedication and hard work were well worth it.”

She went on to say, “You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.”

“I wish Daddy and Gigi could be here with us to celebrate.”

