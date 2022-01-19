Natalia Bryant’s ‘Golden’ Birthday Is Honored by Vanessa Bryant

Natalia Bryant’s ‘Golden’ Birthday is celebrated by Vanessa Bryant.

Natalia, the oldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, has a special birthday.

Vanessa posted a sweet Instagram tribute to Natalia on Wednesday.

“Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! (hashtag)19,” she wrote alongside a photo of Natalia looking all grown up and smiling.

Vanessa, who is also the mother of Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna, posted the same message to her Instagram Story, along with a video of artist Tehrell Porter painting a mural in Natalia’s honor.

The birthday girl took to the comments section to express her gratitude to her mother for the special mention.

She wrote, “THANK YOU MOMMY I LOVE YOU.”

In the comments section of her mother’s post, Natalia also received a lot of love.

“Happy happy birthday Ms Natalia!! The best is yet to come,” Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, while Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tweeted, “Happy birthday fellow Capricorn @nataliabryant.”

“Wow, my Nani is growing up!!

Vanessa’s best friend, La La Anthony, added, “I love her so much.”

Ciara, another of Vanessa’s friends, paid tribute to the birthday girl on her Instagram page.

She wrote on a picture of her and Natalia, “Golden Birthday for a Golden Girl.”

“I love you so much Nani boo,” the “Goodies” singer wrote in another photo.

Russell Wilson, Ciara’s husband, also gave Natalia a shout-out on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful young lady on the face of the planet! Keep shining!”

He captioned a photo from her Teen Vogue shoot, “Uncle Russ loves you.”

Natalia has recently experienced a lot of joy.

She finished her first semester of college at the University of Southern California last month.

“Semester 1 @USC,” Natalia captioned a video from her first semester, which included clips from parties, trips to Disneyland, games, and more.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia’s ‘Golden’ Birthday