Natalie Anderson, a Survivor alum, is engaged to Devin Perez, almost a year after suffering a miscarriage.

Natalie Anderson is engaged to Devin Perez, nearly a year after she revealed she had a miscarriage as a result of her time on The Challenge.

“In Vegas, anything can happen.”

,” Anderson, 35, captioned a series of photos from a trip to Nevada with her boyfriend on Instagram on Wednesday, December 8.

Fans got a sneak peek at the getaway, which included her workout, a view of the Las Vegas strip, and photos of margaritas and tacos.

Anderson wore a diamond ring on her left hand in one photo.

Ashley Brooke Mitchell wrote, “Wait what?!?!?! Couple goals,” in response to the happy news.

“Congratulations Natalie!!!! So happy for you!!!!” added Survivor winner Adam Klein.

Morgan Lolar, a Temptation Island alum, congratulated the bride-to-be, writing, “OMG CONGRATS!!!!!!!!”

Anderson revealed she had a miscarriage shortly after leaving The Challenge: Double Agents early nearly a year before the proposal.

During the January 13 episode, the reality star announced her pregnancy and left the show.

“There’s nothing that’s going to stop me from getting what I want or trying to get what I want when I’m on these shows,” the Amazing Race alum exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“There was this strange wave of happiness, shock, surprise, and disappointment.”

I didn’t even think about how I felt.

“‘How am I pregnant? I want to win this money!” I exclaimed.

After the MTV production team had her take a test, the New Jersey native called her sister, Nadiya Anderson, to inform her of the pregnancy.

Natalie later told Us that she learned the news in “the most awkward” way because she was filming in Iceland while her now-fiancé was at home.

“It could have been an amazing feeling,” she said of the whirlwind experience. “But I didn’t have the opportunity to feel like that because I was just so confused and torn about having to leave the game, but also super excited and happy.”

Her doctor confirmed that she was eight weeks pregnant when the CrossFit trainer returned to the United States.

Natalie had a miscarriage, unfortunately.

