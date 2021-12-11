Natalie Anderson, the winner of ‘Survivor,’ is engaged to Devin Perez after two years of dating.

After two years of dating, Survivor champ Natalie Anderson has proposed to Devin Perez.

Natalie Anderson, the Survivor champion, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Devin Perez, nearly a year after she revealed she had miscarried after leaving The Challenge early.

In a series of blog posts dating back to December, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the state of the world.

Survivor champion Natalie Anderson announced her engagement to her boyfriend, real estate broker Devin Perez, during a 2021 Las Vegas vacation.

The couple has been dating since May of this year, but they don’t talk about it much on social media because her content is mostly about fitness and his is mostly about real estate listings.

It’s clear that the two share a love of bodybuilding based on the posts that feature him.

Natalie discusses her representation on Survivor and The Challenge, as well as whether she’ll return for more.

Parvati Shallow Discusses How She and Natalie Anderson Discovered the Extortion Advantage on ‘Survivor 40’

The couple visited Las Vegas in 2021, and she shared several photos of their trip on Instagram, including a fitness photoshoot and fancy dinners, with the caption “what happens in Vegas.” One photo featured the CrossFit Coach wearing an engagement ring, which drew the attention of her former co-stars and many fans.

Michele Fitzgerald, Tyson Apostol, Ethan Zohn, Adam Klein, and Micronesia’s Eliza Orlins, as well as The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell and Tori Deal, congratulated the couple.

Nicole Franzel, the winner of Big Brother, also expressed her best wishes.

Natalie tried her hand at The Challenge after finishing runner-up on Survivor 40, where she quickly established herself as a shoo-in to make the finals, if not win the competition.

The New Jersey native, however, left after four episodes due to the discovery of a pregnancy.

Natalie had a miscarriage after returning home.

In a Jan. interview, she revealed the situation.

In a 2021 interview with Us Weekly, she admitted to feeling a “weird wave” of mixed emotions after finding out she was pregnant because she wanted to keep competing.

With Natalie Anderson's success on Survivor and her upcoming appearance on The Challenge, I thought I'd look back at where she started on The Amazing Race.

Natalie also admitted that she had a “difficult” time dealing with the miscarriage, but that she had found “peace” with her decision and was looking forward to becoming a mother.

"I simply did everything I needed to do…

