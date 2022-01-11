Natalie Roser stuns in tropical bikini photos as her boyfriend departs from the Australian soap Home and Away.

Natalie Roser dazzles in tropical bikini shots as her boyfriend departs from the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

As her Home And Away actor boyfriend takes off, model Natalie Roser takes a seat.

As Harley Bonner announced his departure from the Down Under soap, Natalie, 31, sat in the sun in a tropical print bikini.

The Australian couple has been dating for five years and appears to be planning to spend even more time together.

“Life is good,” Harley, 30, said as he announced his departure from Summer Bay yesterday.

“I’m in a fantastic mood.”

Nat-urally, there’s a lot to be excited about.

Harley returned to the soap in August after three years on Neighbours.

The couple got engaged in November and announced it on social media.

Carla Bonner, who has portrayed Steph Scully in Neighbours since 1999, is his father.