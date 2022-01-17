Nate’s Father Is Seeking Vengeance on Euphoria

Nate’s Father Is Out For Revenge: Euphoria Recap

The teens are dealing with the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve party in the most recent episode of Euphoria, and everyone is lying about something.

Man, you’ve got a problem with your father.

The latest episode of Euphoria demonstrates that Nate (Jacob Elordi) is one of the world’s most self-centered individuals.

He dreams of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and the future he wants to share with her as he recovers from being beaten to death by Fez (Angus Cloud).

It’s a life of copious sex and nights spent by the fire, the kind of thing you’d see in porn.

The fantasy is then interrupted by his father, Cal (Eric Dane), who is doing yoga in the backyard and offers to hold a pregnant Cassie in the pool, reminding Nate that his father is always around to mess things up, driving him insane and inducing a fit that has his father screaming for a doctor.

Nate decides that once he’s out of the hospital, he won’t be able to be with Cassie, the woman of his dreams and mother of his children.

Because Maddy (Alexa Demie) stole his father’s sex tape with Jules (Hunter Schafer), he has to stay with her.

So, instead of absolving Cassie and telling her to move on, he treats her like any other adolescent and sends her mixed signals.

Cassie is terrified of Maddi, her best friend who has demonstrated that she isn’t afraid to rough people up, as we see in the season premiere.

Cassie’s first mistake was sleeping with Nate, but it was apparently so good that she can’t stop herself from wanting more. Her mother and Lexi (Maude Apatow) are aware that Cassie is losing her mind, but she won’t talk about it.

In her frazzled state, she makes yet another blunder: she tells Cal that Fez was the one who admitted his son to the hospital.

Lexi, on the other hand, has a thing for Fez after witnessing firsthand at the New Year’s Eve party that he isn’t the person everyone thinks he is.

Fez is an ordinary man who happens to be a drug dealer.

There are men in the world who are worse than him.

Take, for example, Nate.

Lexi, too…

