Nathan Griffith, Jenelle Evans’ ex, shows fans inside the Jeep he converted into a cozy fort for their son Kaiser, 7 years old.

Nathan Griffith, Jenelle Evans’ ex, shows off the Jeep he converted into a cozy fort for their 7-year-old son Kaiser.

Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith transformed his Jeep into a comfortable hangout for their son Kaiser.

Nathan shared a video of his seven-year-old lounging inside the fort-on-wheels on Instagram Stories.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories in late December, Nathan, 33, filmed himself entering his garage and showing off his converted digs.

As Nathan led fans inside, fans could see a sea of blankets and a lounging Nathan watching a movie with the seats down.

When the video was re-posted, many fans praised Nathan’s creativity.

“This is too cute,” wrote one Instagram user.

“When he’s around Nathan, he always seems more at ease.”

Other users were quick to remark on the car’s performance in the garage.

“So he’s just chilling in the garage with the car running? No one concerned about fumes or anything?”

“He had to add the stinky people for David lmao JK,” they wrote, apparently referring to Jenelle’s now-husband David Eason.

Jenelle, 29, shares Kaiser with the former reality star.

He also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Emery.

Jenelle and her husband David Eason had a previous feud with Nathan when he attempted to gain full custody of Kaiser, but Jenelle was able to keep primary custody in 2020.

While Jenelle and her husband were temporarily separated, David claimed Nathan “wanted to get back” with her.

Kaiser spent the summer with his father for the “first time” soon after, and while Jenelle praised the experience as “co-parenting done right,” Nathan was clearly struggling.

Nathan opened up about his depression and struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder in an Instagram Story, which led to him being placed on disability after serving in the US Marine Corps.

He wrote that a photo of himself in a locker room had cost him “everything I cared about,” and that he couldn’t “live in here for another day.”

He also claimed to have lost 12 pounds as a result of “not eating.”

Nathan revealed to The Sun in September that his time in Afghanistan had left him with PTSD.

Jenelle’s ex has been declared “100% disabled” due to his PTSD.

“Who wants to be picking up bodies on the streets of Afghanistan? We were dealing with people who were blown up, and then you have to take these bodies in bags to their families and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, your husband, father, brother was a suicide bomber,'” he said.

“I was dating Jenelle at the time, and I was…,” the TV star continued.

