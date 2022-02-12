Naturi Naughton Discusses Tasha’s Surprise Return in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Tasha St. John had been a popular character in Power Book II: Ghost, and fans had hoped to see her again.

It seemed unlikely that the character would return anytime soon because she was under witness protection.

But when Tasha appeared in the season 2 finale, we were all taken aback.

Naturi Naughton, who plays the character, reacted to the viral moment.

In the episode, which was released on February 1st,

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) decided to find Yasmine (Paris Morgan) a new home.

With the help of Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) and Tameika Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine), she eventually reconnected with Tasha, who was revealed to be living in West Virginia as Vanessa Edwards.

Tameika renamed Yasmine and arranged for her and Tasha to be relocated to Indiana.

Fans of the show had been waiting months to learn what would happen to Tasha.

“See! You just had to wait!” Naughton wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the show.

“Tasha is BAAACK! And she got one of her babies back! There’s one more to go!”

She also thanked the crew for “making it happen!” and said, “Hope y’all enjoyed the season finale of @ghoststarz it was amazing!”

Michael Rainey Jr. stars in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Fan Theories That Ghost Is Alive Are Addressed

Tasha’s future on the show is unknown, but show creator Courtney Kemp hinted that she might.

“I don’t think [her story]is finished,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“However, now you see a big piece of what Tariq’s overarching story will be going forward, which is, he’ll really be looking for the reunification of his family — how is he going to join them? The most important thing when you set up a series is, what does the character want? And Tariq wants his family back.”

As a result, we’ll have to wait and see.”

“I feel like you saw it a little bit,” she continued, “when he’s staring out the car window, like all he wants to do is get out there and be with his sister and his mother.”

“So I believe the road to manhood for…

