Navid, Boaby The Barman, and Stevie The Bookie from Still Game will take part in a Q&A session in Glasgow.

Fans of Still Game will be treated to a special live interview, Q&A, and meet-and-greet event in Glasgow, where three of the show’s stars will share some behind-the-scenes stories.

Still Game stars Navid, Boaby The Barman, and Stevie The Bookie, aka actors Sanjeev Kohli, Grant Mitchell, and Matt Costello, will be in attendance.

On Friday, February 25, it will be hosted by online radio and TV presenter Ross Owen at GoGlasgow Urban Hotel on Paisley Road West, with the night beginning at 7:30pm.

The show will also feature live music from the Dazes, as well as an aftershow party disco that will run until 1 a.m.

Fans of the show, which aired from 2002 to 2019, will be able to get a signed photo of the actors, as well as have a professional photo taken with them.

Tickets start at £15, and can be purchased here.