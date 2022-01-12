Naya Rivera’s Sister Discusses Her Reaction to the ‘Glee’ Star’s Death

Nickayla Rivera talks about her sister Naya Rivera’s death and how she dealt with it.

The 28-year-old model first touched on her background and upbringing before sharing how Naya’s death changed her life in a video titled “allow me to reintroduce myself,” which she posted on her YouTube two days before Naya’s birthday.

Nickayla said she was in a “dark place” mentally, worried about her career and future.

“2020 was going to be my year,” she thought at the time, until her family tragically died.

“My sister Naya died in July of 2020.

I was completely taken aback when that happened.

“My entire family was in disbelief,” she said.

“It was as if someone pulled the rug out from under us and we weren’t expecting it.”

When that happened, the dark place I had been in had only gotten darker.

I wasn’t thinking about my future at the time.

Really, I didn’t think about myself.

I was only in pain for a short time.”

“I realized that the pain I was feeling wouldn’t go away unless I decided to look for the good in this world,” she continued.

“From there, I embarked on a journey of self-discovery.”

I began by giving up my vape, which I had been using for two years.”

While quitting was “extremely difficult,” Nickayla felt “so empowered” and as if she “could do anything after that.” She also began journaling and writing down her feelings, as well as going to therapy.

“I said no to a lot of things I didn’t want to do but would normally do for others.”

I started prioritizing myself.

“I became more aware of my feelings and recorded them every day,” she explained.

“I started asking myself hard questions like, ‘What’s stopping me from being myself? What past hurt am I still holding on to? And why am I not living every day like it’s a gift?’ Because it is.”

Her entire perspective shifted after answering all of those questions to herself.

“I discovered myself.”

“I can honestly say that I am a completely different person,” she admitted before encouraging others to “live life to the fullest” because “the next moment is never guaranteed.”

Nickayla’s video has been made public.

