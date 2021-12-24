Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young of ‘The Bachelorette’ use Instagram to keep fans updated on their engagement.

‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young Use Instagram to Update Fans on Their Engagement

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young got engaged at the end of the Bachelorette Season 18 finale.

As a result, many Bachelor Nation fans have been eagerly anticipating a social media update on the relationship.

Fortunately, Michelle and Nayte confirmed their engagement and continued relationship on Instagram, and the new couple’s comments will make you believe in love once more.

Michelle and Nayte Discuss Marriage, Wedding Plans, Children, and Living Together Soon on ‘The Bachelorette’

In the finale of The Bachelorette, Nayte proposed to Michelle in a short and sweet way.

The contestant reflected on their journey and revealed that on the second night, they considered running away together.

He also admitted that he felt almost the same way.

He had fallen in love.

After that, Nayte said exactly what Michelle needed to hear.

“I know you’ve felt invisible at times,” Nayte said, “and I want you to know that I’m completely prepared, willing, and ready to make sure that you’re always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow, and for the rest of our lives.”

‘Michelle, I adore you.’

“I don’t ever want to let go,” he added later.

I’m completely insane in love with you.

“Will you marry me, Michelle Anne Young?”

Michelle accepted Nayte’s proposal in an instant.

Nayte and Michelle became Instagram official just hours after getting engaged in The Bachelorette Season 18 finale, letting the world know they are still happily married.

Nayte confirmed that the proposal took place on September in a social media post.

On the show, he mocked his not-ready-for-an-engagement and “walking red flag” edits.

“Who’d have guessed a reality show could work out as well as it did for us,” Nayte wrote on Instagram.

“We know our true story, regardless of the edit.”

The 28-year-old account executive also thanked his fiancée for seeing past first impressions, pointing out that people frequently judge him based on his appearance.

The bachelorette, on the other hand, recognized him for who he was.

In his Instagram post, Nayte also promised Michelle that he would give her his “complete effort” while they “worked through life” together.

Then Nayte came to the end of his long love letter to…

“All in all, Michelle, you’re all I see, you’re all I’ve ever wanted, and you’re all I’ll ever want. Thank you for being you and thank you for being the one to unlock my hearts potential. I can’t get enough of living this dream come true with you.”

“I’ve learned our love story doesn’t need to be perceived as perfect, As long as it’s perfect for you and me. You’ve quickly become the pep in my step, The reason I smile through hard days. I love the way you love,You make me feel beautiful in so many ways.”

