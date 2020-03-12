NBA Suspends Its Season After a Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fans can say goodbye to March Madness… and the rest of basketball season, for that matter.

On Wednesday evening, the NBA announced that it would suspend its 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement read from the league, which was shared with E! News. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena,” the statement continued. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.”

Right now, the NBA said it plans to use “this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

At this time, the league hasn’t revealed the identity of the player who tested positive for coronavirus.

Hours after the NBA made its announcement, the Utah Jazz released a statement that was shared on the league’s site.

It read: “This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.”

The statement continued, “The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information.”

The Utah Jazz reassured that the player is getting all the necessary medical attention in Oklahoma City.

In light of this news, many are speculating that other sporting leagues will follow in the NBA’s footsteps. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The sports world isn’t the only arena affected by coronavirus. As of late, many Hollywood and entertainment projects have been impacted by the outbreak.

Earlier today it was revealed that Riverdale and Survivor had shut down production. The Kids’ Choice Awards announced it would be postponing its event, while the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards canceled its ceremony completely.

Moreover, many morning shows have refrained from having a live in-studio audience. The Wendy Williams Show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Today Show and many others have implemented that policy.

