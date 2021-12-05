NBC could lose a major sporting event.

While the NFL has returned in recent years, NBC Sports has lost a lot of coverage from the MLB to the NBA. Now their horse racing coverage could be cut from one of the most important races of the year.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Belmont Stakes could be sold to Fox Sports.

After 11 years, NBC’s current deal expires in 2022, and they will miss out on the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The Kentucky Derby and the Preakness will continue to air on NBC, with McCarthy pointing out that without a triple crown contender, the Belmont does not attract as much attention.

To add to the certainty, Fox Sports’ upcoming deal includes a “multimillion sponsorship” with Fox Bet Sportsbook, according to reports.

The Derby and Preakness have been held by NBC for years, with the Belmont initially being split due to the New York Racing Association’s withdrawal from a Triple Crown package deal.

Exclusivity appears to be the next big bet for sports media companies.

They’re popular, according to The Streamable, because live events can persuade people to sit through commercials.

The rights to soccer leagues around the world have been acquired by Paramount(plus), the NHL and lacrosse have been acquired by ESPN(plus), and Prime Video will soon be in talks with the NFL.

The outcome appears to be a win-win situation for both parties.

The Belmont would be dropped from NBC’s annual ratings jumble.

Fox would gain a high-profile event to promote and leverage with their other divisions to attract viewers.

Outside of the Breeder’s Cup, the Triple Crown is the most prestigious horse racing championship in America.

It all kicks off on the first Saturday in May with The Kentucky Derby, an annual media event that attracts celebrities and fancy hats that are unlikely to represent the average horse racing fan.

Then there’s the Preakness, which takes place two weeks later in Maryland and features a main draw that appears to be racing on top of Port-o-Johns…

