Oh Boy: NBC Is Working on a Quantum Leap Reboot

On Thursday, January 11th,

Quantum Leap may be revived, according to NBC.

Also, find out how the other reboots, revivals, and remakes are coming along.

Everything old has a new lease on life.

On Thursday, January 11th,

Quantum Leap may return, according to NBC, which has ordered a pilot for the unexpected reboot.

This “Oh boy”-worthy announcement comes nearly 30 years after the Scott Bakula-led sci-fi series ended its run.

Quantum Leap, which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, followed physicist Dr.

After a failed experiment, Sam Beckett finds himself trapped in the past.

In order to return home, he must jump between places, people, and time in order to right past wrongs.

This isn’t your parents’ Quantum Leap, as the new show’s description teased that “a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it,” and Bakula’s involvement in the project “is to be determined,” according to TVLine.

In a September episode of the late Bob Saget’s podcast, Bakula did say that there were “very significant conversations” going on about a Quantum Leap reboot.

He admitted at the time, “I don’t know what it would be.”

“I’m not sure who would want it.

For years, the rights had been a shambles.

I’m not sure if they’re even resolved now.

That’s always been the most difficult aspect.”

It appears to have been resolved.

Life Goes On, which aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993 and starred Kellie Martin, Patti LuPone, and others, appears to be nostalgic for NBC, as the network has a Life Goes On sequel series in the works.

Scroll through the gallery below for the most up-to-date information on all of the TV remakes, reboots, and revivals.

Pilot Order is currently active.

NBC has ordered a pilot for a rebooted version of Quantum Leap, which has been dubbed “Oh boy.”

Take a look at the logline below:

“Dr. “It’s been 30 years since Dr. “It’s been 30 years since Dr. “It’

Sam Beckett entered the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared.

A new team has been formed to restart the project in the hopes of unraveling the machine’s mysteries and…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Oh Boy: NBC Has a Quantum Leap Reboot in the Works