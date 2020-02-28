NBC Renews Law & Order: SVU and All Chicago Shows For 3 More Seasons

NBC is holding onto its Dick Wolf universe, and we may never have to say goodbye to Detective Olivia Benson.

The network just renewed Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. for three more seasons each, and executive producer Dick Wolf has signed a new five-year deal to stay at Universal Television.

SVU is currently in its 21st season, meaning we’ll get at least 24, while Fire is in season eight, P.D. is in season seven, and Med is in season five. They join This Is Us and New Amsterdam in getting to enjoy three season renewals, meaning NBC’s staple dramas aren’t changing anytime soon.

SVU in particular is already the longest-running live-action TV show ever, and the second longest-running TV show of any kind, behind The Simpsons.

Plus, if this weren’t exciting enough, you will soon be able to watch Wolf’s entire TV library on Peacock when it launches later this year.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said in a statement. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Dick over the decades and it goes without saying he remains one of the most influential producers in history,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios. “He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We’re beyond thrilled to have Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years to come.”

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television in a statement. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent and thought-provoking stories. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the Law & Order and Chicago drama series.”

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Congratulations to Dick Wolf and to us all, honestly.

