NBC was kept in the dark about a major Jim and Pam surprise moment on ‘The Office,’ so the network wouldn’t spoil it for viewers.

NBC was kept in the dark about a major Jim and Pam surprise moment so that fans wouldn’t be spoiled.

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed “Company Picnic” from Season 5 of The Office on Episode 5 of the Office Ladies podcast.

While the Dunder Mifflin picnic is the focus of the story, Jim and Pam have a big moment in this episode.

When Pam hurts her ankle while playing volleyball, Jim rushes her to the hospital for X-rays.

Pam’s pregnancy is discovered.

Although there is no dialogue in the hospital scene, fans deduced the news from Pam and Jim’s reactions.

Jim emerges from the exam room ecstatic, calls Dwight, and tells him to have subs play the volleyball game, before returning to the room to hug Pam once more.

The Office producers kept Pam’s pregnancy a secret from the network because it was such a significant development.

Fischer said she found out about her character’s pregnancy shortly before the table read when a fan asked if she knew about it beforehand.

“I remember sitting at that table and [director]Ken Kwapis reading the stage directions, and there was an audible gasp in the room,” says the actor.

Fischer revealed only the bare bones of the script.

“The doctor says something to Jim, and we see his face light up.

Pam has a grin on her face as well.

Pam and Jim exchange a warm embrace.

“Jim smiles as he walks out,” she read.

“Everybody knew, ‘Oh my gosh, Jim and Pam are going to have a baby,” the actor said, adding that the details of Pam’s pregnancy were not written.

The shooting draft was changed to remove that ambiguous description.

“Those scenes have been removed from the film.

There are only three scenes listed: 51, 52, and 53.

“Details can be found in the production,” Fischer said.

“It was a closely guarded secret.”

The DVD commentary, according to Kinsey, provided a little more insight into why they wanted to keep this plot point a secret.

“Our producers made a huge effort to keep this a secret,” she said on the commentary.

“They didn’t want the audience to know about it.”

“They didn’t want it to be ruined,” she continued.

They were unable to inform NBC about the situation.

As a result, none of the scripts included the final scenes…

