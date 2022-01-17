‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Confirms the Return of Another Fan Favorite Sooner Rather Than Later ‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Confirms the Return of Another Fan Favorite Sooner Rather Than Later ‘NCIS’: Brian

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Confirms the Return of Another Fan Favorite Sooner Rather Than Later ‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Confirms the Return of Another Fan Favorite Sooner Rather Than Later

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ARTICLE

Following a brief hiatus in production, the cast and crew of NCIS are back on set and working on new episodes.

On Monday, January 17, CBS will premiere a brand-new episode of TV’s most-watched drama.

And star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) has confirmed that one of the show’s fan favorites will be back sooner rather than later.

Early in January, production on NCIS season 19 was halted after a member of “Zone A” on set tested positive for COVID. Zone A is said to include the regular cast and crew members who work with them on a regular basis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on a number of shows shot in Los Angeles has resumed as of January 14.

NCIS and its spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles are among the productions that have been halted.

Season 19, Episode 11, “All Hands,” will air on CBS on Monday, January 17.

The team is caught in a surprise ambush, according to the episode’s promo.

The other side is revealed to be people who are pretending to be in the Navy in the middle of a full-fledged shootout.

Agent Parker (Gary Cole) declares at the end of the 20-second clip that “this whole thing was a set up,” and that a side plot will reveal more about Katrina Law’s character Jessica Knight and her extended family away from her job.

Dr. David McCallum is played by David McCallum.

Ducky Mallard has been a part of NCIS since the show’s inception in 2003.

However, the 88-year-old chose to reduce his role on the show five years ago.

His character also left his position as a medical examiner.

Ducky is now the historian for NCIS.

And each season, the character appears in only a few episodes.

When will McCallum return? According to Brian Dietzen, his co-star will return for episode 11 “All Hands.” Due to McCallum’s health during the pandemic, his appearances have been few in recent seasons.

Fans will be able to see an episode written by Dietzen in the near future.

Since season 1, he has played medical examiner Jimmy Palmer.

However, this is the first time the actor receives a writing credit for the show.

Dietzen didn’t reveal the title of the episode he was working on when he announced it on Instagram.

