‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Didn’t Want to Leave the Show for the First Time in Season 19

After leading the popular CBS procedural for more than 400 episodes, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs made a surprise exit in episode 4 “Great Wide Open.” The 70-year-old was the last remaining original character to say goodbye or take a break from the series.

Harmon’s desire to leave was not the first time he expressed it in Season 19.

Harmon first appeared as Gibbs in a special two-part episode of JAG in 2003, which served as a backdoor pilot for NCIS. Harmon appeared alongside David McCallum (Dr.

The team from the Naval Investigative Criminal Service is represented by Ducky Mallard, Michael Weatherly (Tony DiNozzo), Robyn Lively (Vivian Blackadder), and Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto).

Except for Lively, who was replaced by Sasha Alexander’s Agent Caitlin Todd, everyone who appeared in the backdoor pilot went on to star in NCIS.

Is Mark Harmon’s departure from ‘NCIS’ the start of the end?

When NCIS first aired, Harmon was made an executive producer in addition to being the show’s star.

Despite stepping down as the lead actor, he still holds the position.

Alexander, whose character was killed off at the end of season 2, was the first NCIS regular to leave the show.

Ziva David, from Cote de Pablo, took her place in season 3, but she left after season 11.

After season 13, Weatherly left to star in his own drama, Bull.

After a falling out with Harmon, Perrette left after season 15.

When McCallum’s character retired as Chief Medical Examiner in 2017 and became the NCIS historian, his role was reduced.

Season 1 featured Sean Murray (Timothy McGee) and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer).

They aren’t considered NCIS OGs, however, because neither of them was a full-time cast member from the beginning.

Harmon remained the one constant on the NCIS set throughout the years, until he stepped down this season.

Back in season 4, an Elsewhere alum was on the verge of leaving NCIS.

Harmon was at odds with Donald Bellisario, the original showrunner and creator of the series, at the time.

On set, the series’ star and EP were at odds over deadlines and working hours.

The situation was “much worse” than anyone thought, according to TV Guide at the time.

