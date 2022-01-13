Ne-Yo Discusses Being Featured on Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album and Hosting Urban One Honors (Exclusive)

Ne-Yo Talks Being Featured on Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album and Hosting Urban One Honors (Exclusive)

Ne-Yo is gearing up to host the 2022 Urban One Honors.

ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with the “So Sick” singer about his first-ever hosting gig, which will air on TV One on Monday.

“I’ve been answering questions about this all day, and it’s made me realize how much of an honor it is for me to host the show first and foremost,” Ne-Yo told ET. “This is my first hosting gig ever, and I’ve never hosted anything before in my life, so I was honestly curious whether or not they were sure they wanted me.”

‘Do they know I’ve never done that before?’ ‘Apparently so, they want you to try.’ All right, ‘let’s give it a try!’

The artists being honored, in addition to hosting the show, all contributed in some way to Ne-Yo’s development as a performer, he said.

“You have Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, you have Gamble and Huff, you have Jennifer Hudson, you have Timbaland — these are people who played a part in the creation of Ne-Yo at one point or another in my life,” he explained.

“My mother’s generation of music was Gamble and Huff, and that was kind of my first [experience]learning to love what music is.”

Anything by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, anything by Mike, Janet, and Prince.”

“It had their fingerprints on it,” he continued, “and this is the music that taught me how to sing and where I became comfortable with my voice.”

They’re also artists with whom he’s previously collaborated, such as Hudson, with whom he collaborated on his second album.

“On my second album ever, [I] worked with Jennifer Hudson,” Ne-Yo revealed.

“She was one of the few people who was willing to appear on my album and do a feature with me before anyone knew who I was.”

Working with her on her project, Think Like a Man, gave me the opportunity to write for her debut album with Spotlight, and all of these experiences mean a lot to me.”

“Timbaland, I had the opportunity to work with Timbaland before, so I was already in.”

