Nearly 60 years after the band’s classic hits were released, a Beatles fan discovers a foul-mouth ending.

Nearly 60 years later, a Beatles fan discovers a foul-mouth ending to one of the band’s classic songs.

A BEATLES fan has unearthed a foul-mouthed ending to one of their songs that had been lost for nearly 60 years.

On Twist and Shout, librarian Peter Daniels used software to remove the music, leaving only the vocals.

He was also taken aback when he heard John Lennon say, “F***ing yeah” at the end of the song.

“I’d listened to the song a thousand times so didn’t think anything of it,” Peter, 43, of Newcastle, said. “Then I suddenly heard this cry at the end.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

What was being said was obvious, and I couldn’t stop laughing.”

During the 1963 recording, Lennon was sick with a cold and a fever.

The raunchy song was described by producer George Martin as a “real larynx-tearer,” and it was the final number they performed at the end of the 12-hour session.

“The last song nearly killed me,” Lennon admitted.

For a long time after that, my voice was like sandpaper whenever I swallowed.”

The guitar finale overshadowed his apparent relief at finishing the track.

“By sucking on throat sweets and drinking milk, John got through the session,” Peter continued.

“As the take progresses, you can hear his voice crack.

“It’s amazing to think that this outburst has been hidden for almost 60 years, with millions of people buying the record without ever realising,” says the author.

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.