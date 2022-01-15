Nearly a Week After His Death, Bob Saget is Laid to Rest

The Full House star’s loved ones, including his wife, daughters, and former co-stars, gathered five days after his death was confirmed to honor the comedian’s life and legacy.

Friends and family of Bob Saget gathered to say their final goodbyes to one of history’s most beloved people.

On Friday, January 15th,

The beloved Full House star was laid to rest at a funeral service in Los Angeles on February 14, five days after his untimely death.

Kelly Rizzo, the comedian’s wife, was in attendance, as were his three daughters—Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget, and Lara Melanie Saget, whose mother is Sherri Kramer—and members of his Full House family.

John Stamos, Saget’s longtime friend, was in attendance, as were their co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Stamos predicted that the day of the funeral would be the “hardest” of his life on Twitter.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept what I can’t change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to know the difference,” he wrote.

Saget, who was on his stand-up comedy tour at the time of his death, was found dead on Sunday, Jan.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Saget’s friends, fans, and colleagues took to social media shortly after learning of his death to pay tribute to him.

“I’ve had it with myself.

I’m devastated.

“I am completely and utterly shocked,” Stamos wrote on Twitter, “and I will never have another friend like him.”

Bobby, you have my undying love.”

The entire cast of Full House, including the Olsens, released a touching statement in addition to Stamos.

“We came together as a TV family 35 years ago, but we became a real family,” the Instagram message read.

“Now, as a family, we’re grieving.”

Bob made us laugh so hard that we were in tears.

Our tears are now flowing in sadness, but also in gratitude for all the wonderful memories we have of our sweet, kind, hilarious, and cherished Bob.

To us, he was a father and a brother…

