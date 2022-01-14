Nearly a week after his death, Bob Saget will be laid to rest at a private family funeral.

Nearly a Week After His Death, Bob Saget Will Be Buried in a Private Family Funeral

Final farewells.

Bob Saget, who died at the age of 65, will be laid to rest nearly a week after his death.

A private funeral service for friends and family will be held on Friday, January 14, according to multiple sources who spoke to Us Weekly exclusively.

On Friday, John Stamos, Saget’s former costar, hinted at the memorial on Twitter, writing, “Today will be the hardest day of my life.”

God, grant me the peace to accept what I can’t change, the courage to change what I can, and the discernment to know the difference.”

On Sunday, January 9, the Full House star was discovered dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room, one day after performing in Jacksonville, Florida.

While the cause of his death is still unknown, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated on Twitter that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget leaves behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

In a statement to Us one day after the comedian’s death, the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, broke her silence.

“I give it my all.”

Rizzo revealed, “Bob was my absolute everything.”

“I am completely shattered and speechless.

The outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans, and peers has moved me tremendously.”

The Illinois native stated that she would share more about her late husband “when the time is right and this news is not as raw,” and that she hoped to one day share “how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well.”

Following the tragic news, social media was flooded with tributes from Saget’s family, fans, and former co-stars.

A source told Us exclusively that the news of his death “hit Bob’s loved ones like a ton of bricks.”

“Right now, they’re trying to figure out exactly what happened, and then they’ll try to figure out what life will be like without him,” a source said earlier this month.

Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to her Full House father as friends remembered Saget’s legacy.

