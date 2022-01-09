Ned Beatty Couldn’t Get Away With His Rape Scene in ‘Deliverance’

In 1972, the cultural norms were very different.

In many ways, TV shows and movies were “cleaner.”

Only a few areas of entertainment depicted sexual assault or the aftermath of rape.

Despite this, a few producers, writers, and directors dared to go where it was considered taboo.

The director of the survival thriller Deliverance, John Boorman, took it a step further with one of the most vivid rape scenes ever seen onscreen.

At the time, Ned Beatty had just entered the acting world.

Both he and his on-screen assailant struggled to shake the reputation that their genuine and terrifying performance had earned them.

Deliverance follows four Atlanta men who go on a canoe trip in the remote northern Georgia wilderness in search of adventure.

The friends set out on their journey, led by Lewis Medlock (Burt Reynolds), and opt for canoeing in pairs.

However, they become separated along the way.

Ed Gentry (Jon Voight) and Bobby Trippe (Beatty) are approached by two mountain men who emerge from the woods, one of whom is armed with a shotgun.

The men force Trippe to undress after a verbal altercation, and one of the mountain men sodomizes him violently.

Medlock sneaks up on them and kills the rapist before they rap Gentry.

The second mountain man manages to flee.

The survivors bury the body and continue on their way downstream.

The men, however, come across a dangerous stretch of rapids.

Drew Ballinger (Ronny Cox), the fourth friend, falls into the water.

The men in the remaining canoes are thrown into the river when the canoes collide.

Ballinger, according to Medlock, was shot by their stalker, a mountain man, and died as a result of his injuries.

Gentry makes his way to the gorge’s rim and unintentionally shoots the mountain man.

The bodies are weighed down by the remaining men to ensure they are never discovered.

After arriving in the small town of Aintry, the men take Medlock to the hospital and fabricate a story about Ballinger’s death in order to avoid being charged with double murder.

They don’t convince the sheriff of Aintry.

He warns them not to return to town because he can’t charge them for anything without evidence.

The three part ways with a promise to never speak about what happened on their trip again.

Beatty’s first film was Deliverance.

And the 10-minute rape scene catapulted him to fame.

The rape scene, according to IMDb, was shot in only one take because Beatty didn’t want to film it multiple times.

Warner Bros. Pictures

