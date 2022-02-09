Nelly has how many children?

What is Nelly’s total number of kids?

Nelly rose to international fame in the early 2000s as a result of hits like Hot In Here and Dilemma.

However, outside of the music industry, he has fathered children and later decided to document his family life on television.

In 2014, Nelly enrolled his family in ‘Nellyville,’ a reality television show that followed the rapper’s life behind closed doors.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, the artist’s real name, was revealed to be a proud father of four children during the show.

He raised his two biological children, Chanelle and Cornell, as well as his deceased sister’s children, Sydney and Lil Shawn, primarily on his own.

Chanell, affectionately known as Nana, was born on February 27, 1994.

Despite having a Business degree from Columbia College in Chicago, the 27-year-old is pursuing a music career.

In July 2020, she released her first single under the name Chanelle Valentine Haynes or Nellelove, and she has received continued support from her father.

The singer wished Chanelle on Instagram on her birthday, February 28, 2021.

“My miniature version of myself…!! Happy birthday, Daddy’s girl… I love you to the moon and back…!!” he captioned a photo of the couple.

Cornell – also known as Tree – is a former high school football player who showed promise while appearing on the reality show.

He stopped playing after graduation and decided to pursue other endeavors, which he does on a regular basis on Instagram.

He announced the launch of UbralSecrets, an online retailer of sea moss, in June 2021.

“Every jar counts,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which was shared by 161,000 people.

Sydney – also known as Stink – revealed her desire to become a supermodel during an appearance on the reality show in 2015.

Coco Mitchell, a former model, met with Nelly’s niece at the time to teach her the basics of modeling.

“It’s difficult,” she admitted.

“I had no idea how difficult walking could be.”

Her life, however, was turned upside down in 2020 when she gave birth to a baby boy named Cross Cross Wimbley.

She shared a sweet photo of the tot on Instagram a year later, when he turned one.

“You Are My Everything!! You Make My Bad Days Better!! Smart Little Guy It’s Something New With You Every Day But Slow Down I Want U To Stay Mommy’s Baby!!” it read.

“I’m in love with you, Cross Kapone.”

Syndey is also a businesswoman, running Alluramé LLC, a hair company that sells “raw Indian hair” weaves.

Shawn was planning on following in his uncle’s footsteps into the…

