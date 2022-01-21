Nene Leakes Reacts to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Rumors

Nene Leakes Responds to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Rumors

Nene Leakes is a reality TV star who rose to prominence as a result of her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The actress has been entertaining audiences for over a decade and has become a legend in the process.

Many names have been thrown around as Celebrity Big Brother approaches, including Leakes’.

Now, the Glee alum is speaking out about the rumors on social media.

Leakes is no stranger to reality television, having starred on the RHOA for ten seasons.

She was able to make a name for herself thanks to her appearance on the Bravo reality show, which led to opportunities in scripted series, Broadway shows, and hosting roles such as Fashion Police.

Since breaking onto the scene with her one-liners and unmatched shade-throwing, Leakes has become a television staple.

Celebrity Big Brother’s third season is about to premiere on CBS, and social media is buzzing with the names of the contestants.

The name of Leakes was circulating, and The Jasmine Brand, an Instagram blog, reported on it.

It didn’t take long for Leakes to notice the post and break her silence about rumors that she would be one of the housemates on the reality show.

“I’m sure you all know something I don’t.”

“This is new to me,” she commented on Instagram.

Leakes made it clear with that statement that she has not approached CBS about joining the show.

Kandi Burruss, Leakes’ former RHOA co-star, was featured on the most recent episode of CBB.

Tiffany Pollard, Vanilla Ice, Lamar Odom, and Sha’carri Richardson are among the stars rumored to be joining the 2022 edition.

The official cast has yet to be confirmed by the eye network.

Leakes is one of the most well-known RHOA stars, and her presence on the show has left an indelible mark.

Her time on the show unfortunately came to an end on a sour note.

Leakes had been in talks to return to Bravo, but the talks fell through.

Later, the reality TV star had a falling out with Andy Cohen, accusing him on Twitter.

Leakes, on the other hand, has expressed an interest in speaking with Cohen and the producers about

