Netflix CEO Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Returns for Season 2

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed on an earnings call Thursday that a second season of his breakout survival drama from 2021 is officially in the works.

Sarandos revealed the news when asked about the Korean series’ future after cast members and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted that Squid Game would return for a new season.

“The Squid Game universe has begun,” he said on the call, according to Variety.

After crowning the international phenomenon, led by storied Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, as Netflix’s biggest and most popular original series ever, a push for more Squid Game is underway.

Last fall, the streamer claimed that in the first 28 days after its September release, it had racked up a total of $1 million in revenue.

It had 111 million fans in its first week.

Netflix announced in November that Squid Game had racked up 1.65 billion hours of viewing in its first four weeks, more than double the amount for its No. 1 film.

Bridgerton, a Regency drama from Shonda Rhimes, is the second show.

Hwang stated that he was already working on a plan for a sophomore season at a November event celebrating Squid Game’s success.

“I’m in the middle of brainstorming for Season 2.

“We’ve got to do something about season 2 after this huge success,” Hwang told ET’s Leanne Aguilera at the time, admitting that he doesn’t know “how and when it will come out.”

“I think it’ll work out.”

“Season 2, it’s all cooking in his brain right here,” Lee, who walked the carpet with Hwang, told ET.

Because season 1 was such a huge success, I believe there are a lot of expectations for season 2, and meeting them will be difficult.

However, it’s all in his head right now.”

Three Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Lee Jung-jae), and Best Foreign Language Series, as well as four Screen Actors Guild Awards, have all been given to the series.

It received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.

