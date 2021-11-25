Netflix Discontinues Melissa McCarthy’s Critically Panned Comedy

Melissa McCarthy’s critically panned comedy is no longer available on Netflix.

Netflix’s movie library is constantly evolving, and one of its less popular offerings will be phased out at the end of November.

The Happytime Murders, a 2017 Muppet-inspired comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, will be removed from Netflix in November.

Netflix might be a better place as a result of it.

The film was a complete disaster when it first came out, and it hasn’t gotten any better since then.

The Happytime Murders is a murder mystery in which a disgraced former LAPD cop-turned-private eye puppet and the puppet cast of a ’90s children’s show (definitely NOT The Muppets) take on the case.

His human companion is played by Melissa McCarthy.

The Happytime Murders, directed by Brian Henson, the late Jim Henson’s son, features an all-star cast that includes Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and Maya Rudolph.

Despite these promising elements, The Happytime Murders failed to deliver.

Critics and audiences alike were turned off by the obscene gags and profane humor, giving The Happytime Murders a Rotten Tomatoes score of 23% for critics and 39% for audiences.

The film failed to recoup its (dollar)40 million budget, grossing only (dollar)27 million around the world.

McCarthy told Collider, “It’s definitely a grown-up movie.”

“My kids say, ‘We can’t wait to see this!’ And I say, ‘I can’t wait to show you when you’re 40! It will be so wonderful when you’re 110 and you can see this!’ I think it’s part of the fun.”

Someone once said that when you watch something from The Muppets, one of the movies, or Sesame Street, and the lights go out, someone says cut, and they walk out the back door, you always wonder if they go out into the real world and have a life? This is truly seeing behind the curtain.

When the lights are turned off and they aren’t performing in front of an audience, you can see the real grind of their lives, which is fascinating.

There’s a strange, edgy coolness to it, and it’s hilarious.

It manages to combine all of these elements, and the puppet thing mysteriously disintegrates, but it’s still there.

That’s a terrible way to describe what it is.

You don’t realize they’re puppets because they appear to be alive, breathing, and real.

It’s absolutely insane!”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async>

Melissa McCarthy’s Critically Panned Comedy Exits Netflix