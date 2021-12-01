Netflix has a number of new Christmas movies available.

Netflix has a bunch of new Christmas movies.

Netflix is a treasure trove of classic films and television shows from all eras on any given day.

Favorites like The Christmas Chronicles and The Princess Switch are easy to come by during the holidays.

There are plenty of Christmas-themed rom-coms, animated stories, dramas, and comedies on Netflix, but here are a few Netflix original films to add to your queue.

Nikolas, a young boy on a journey to the elves’ village, is followed in 24, A Boy Called Christmas.

Henry Lawfull, Kristen Wiig, and Toby Jones star in this family-friendly adaptation.

According to Netflix’s synopsis:

Nikolas, a normal young boy, embarks on an extraordinary journey into the frozen north in search of his father, who is on a quest to find the fabled elven village of Elfhelm.

Nikolas soon meets his destiny, accompanied by a headstrong reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, in this magical, comic, and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.

Adapted from Matt Haig’s best-selling novel.

In A Castle for Christmas, Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes played formidable foes and possible romantic partners.

Shields plays a writer who travels to Scotland to shop for castles but runs into trouble.

In the rom-com Single All the Way, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) plays Peter.

Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Macfarlane of Hallmark, and Kathy Najimy also star in the film.

According to the plot, Peter and his bestie pretend to be dating in order to convince his family that he is not single.

When his mother sets him up on a blind date, things go awry.

It will be available to stream on December 1st.

This story pairs an elf with a child to explore a world beyond what they know while teaching some lessons about family and love, because elves never grow old, no matter the season.

The film will be available on Netflix in December.

The tagline is as follows:

Christmas is approaching, but David is not in a good mood.

His parents have been so busy with work since moving to a big city that they have forgotten what Christmas is all about.

David makes the decision to alter his situation.

David sets off to the Tatra Mountains with Albert the Elf, who has escaped from Santa’s land to figure out what Christmas is all about…

