Netflix has announced a slew of new Korean dramas for 2022, including ‘A Model Family.’

Fans of Korean dramas will have a busy year in 2022, with Netflix releasing a long list of upcoming dramas ranging from romance to crime to thrillers.

Squid Game, Crash Landing on You, and other K-dramas have dominated the streaming platform.

Netflix has a lot planned for 2022, with over 20 K-dramas and movies on the way, according to reports.

With All of Us Are Dead being the first to premiere in January, there is something for everyone.

A few upcoming K-dramas for 2022 were already known to fans.

The public’s attention was drawn to the Korean remake of Netflix’s Spanish hit series Money Heist.

The Professor was teased during Netflix’s Tudum event, and the first official teaser was recently released.

In a new crime thriller, My Namestar Park Hee-soon will return to the streaming platform.

He rose to prominence after starring alongside Han So-hee as a dangerous crime boss in the film My Name.

In 2022, he will star in the Netflix K-drama A Model Family.

Netflix announced its upcoming original legal drama Juvenile Justice, starring veteran actor Kim Hye-soo, at the Tudum event in 2021.

The streaming platform will also be suitable for actor Kim Woo-bin’s long-awaited return to the small screen.

In Delivery Knight, also known as Black Knight, he will play a delivery man in a dystopian future.

Song Kang and Park Min-Young were confirmed to star in an office romance titled Forecasting Love and Weather in March of 2021, according to Soompi.

‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ Teaser Reveals Main Cast and 1 Important Item

Netflix has a lot in store for K-drama fans, including original content that will catapult them to the top.

Netflix teased Nam Joo-hyuk’s Twenty Five Twenty One before the official announcement.

Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-been will star in the Glitch UFO mystery series.

Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing on You) and Jeon Mi-do (Hospital Playlist) will star in Thirty-Nine.

Fans of the webtoon Business Proposal will be able to see their favorite characters in a Netflix K-drama in 2022.

Rowoon from SF9 will star in Tomorrow, a celestial fantasy K-drama.

The Sound of Magic, based on the webtoon Annarasumanara, will star Hwang In-yeop, Choi Sung-eun, and Ji Chang-wook.

Other Korean dramas are on the way…

