Netflix Has Just Released a Completely Insane Action Film.

Sucker Punch, one of the decade’s strangest action films, was added to Netflix’s library this week.

This 2011 psychological fantasy adventure directed and co-written by Zack Snyder was released in 2011.

It has an unexpected cast and premise that will leave you wondering how you missed it – or how you forgot about it at all.

As Babydoll, the main heroine, Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Jena Malone, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, Carla Gugino, Oscar Isaac, Jon Hamm, Scott Glenn, Gerard Plunkett, Patrick Sabongui, and Malcolm Scott star.

Babydoll is committed to a mental institution in the 1960s after accidentally murdering her sister in self-defense while attempting to kill her stepfather.

While Babydoll plots her escape, her stepfather arranges for her to be lobotomized.

In the process, she reimagines her terrifying surroundings as a flowing magical fantasy world rendered in over-the-top CGI.

In a way that has become obsolete in the last decade, the film embraces gratuitous violence.

After finishing 300, Snyder reportedly compared it to “Alice in Wonderland with machine guns,” but he put the project on hold to focus on Watchmen.

Several times during the filming of Sucker Punch, Snyder hinted that the film would be rated R.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said of Warner Bros., “They’ve never said, ‘Ahh, it could have been shorter’ or, ‘Too bad it’s so R-ish,’ and that’s really cool.”

“With Sucker Punch, I’m challenging them once more.” However, the film was eventually rated PG-13, and Snyder later admitted to Film School Reject that many key scenes were cut to meet the MPAA’s PG-13 standards.

The director’s cut, which Snyder claimed was closer to his original vision and was released later on DVD and Blu-ray, will most likely be received by Netflix rather than the PG-13 theatrical cut.

In either case, Sucker Punch’s violence – and its attitude toward it – will undoubtedly shock some viewers.

The film was widely panned upon its initial release due to its glib and over-the-top portrayal of sexual assault, and public perceptions of it have only grown jaded in the years since.

At the time of writing, critics gave Sucker Punch a 22 percent positive rating…

An Absolutely Insane Action Film Has Just Arrived on Netflix

