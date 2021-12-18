Netflix has ordered an intense spy drama starring stars from ‘James Bond’ and ‘Game of Thrones.’

Netflix has picked up an intense spy drama starring stars from “James Bond” and “Game of Thrones.”

Netflix has picked up an action-packed new spy drama series starring James Bond and Game of Thrones actors.

According to Deadline, Olga Kurylenko from Quantum of Solace and Oona Chaplin from Game of Thrones will star in Treason, a new spy thriller from Academy Award-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman.

The two actresses will star alongside Daredevil actor Charlie Cox.

Treason has been described as “The Bodyguard meets John Le Carre,” and follows Adam Lawrence (Cox), a “MI6-trained and groomed whose career appears set.” One day, Adam’s “past catches up with him in the form of Kara (Kurylenko), a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past.”

“A triangular relationship develops between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy (Chaplin); three people trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, all while holding on to their personal lives and those they love most.”

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is venturing into the world of espionage.

The six-part drama starring Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, and Charlie Cox has been ordered by the streaming service https:t.coVY0f8KdOlR

Cox is best known for his portrayal of DaredevilMatt Murdock in the Marvel superhero’s Netflix series of the same name, which aired from 2015 to 2018.

He recently starred in Kin, a gripping crime drama about the Kinsellas, a fictional Irish family forced to navigate life in Dublin during a gangland war.

Cox portrays Michael Kinsella, an estranged son who has recently been released from prison and is a completely different person than when he went in.

In an interview with Forbes about the series, Cox stated that the complexity of his character was a major factor in his decision to take the role.

“That’s kind of what piqued my interest.”

“I was excited by the challenge of playing someone who you quickly get the impression is not the person the family was expecting to return from prison when I read it,” Cox said.

“I saw it as an opportunity to play someone who’s kind of broken, damaged, vulnerable, quiet, unassuming, speaks only when spoken to, isn’t particularly boisterous or controlling, and yet you can’t help but feel that the person that he…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Netflix Orders Intense Spy Drama Starring ‘James Bond’ and ‘Games of Thrones’ Stars