Netflix has released the official trailer for the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai.’

Cobra Kai’s fourth season is set to premiere in December.

thirty-first.

Netflix has just released the official trailer for the new season to get fans excited.

The trailer opens with Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence (Willam Zabka) teaming up to take down the Cobra Kai dojo.

However, John Kreese (Martin Kove) is enlisting the help of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to assist in the preparation of the Cobra Kai students for the All Valley Under 18 Karate tournament.

The official synopsis reads, “As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.”

“Will Daniel and Johnny be able to put their decades-old feud behind them and defeat Kreese, or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Terry Silver was the main villain in The Karate Kid Part III, so fans are excited to see him return. Griffith spoke about working with Macchio again on the Cobra Kai Kompanion podcast in August.

“Cut to, you know, 30 years later, when I walked on set because I hadn’t seen Ralph in all those years, and to see him on the set of Cobra Kai, it was just so bizarre,” Griffith told Heavy.

“You know, you get this feeling that you go, ‘Ah, this was a good experience with this person.’ I don’t remember a lot, but I remember this is a really positive thing, and that’s — I walked away saying, ‘I’m happy I’m here.'”

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the film franchise The Karate Kid, which debuted on YouTube Red in 2018.

Last year, ahead of Season 3, the show was moved to Netflix.

Peyton List, who plays Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai, recently spoke with the New York Post about the upcoming fourth season.

“The whole premise is ‘It’s never too late,'” says List.

“There are so many intertwined relationships.”

A second chance is never too late.

It’s almost as if Johnny didn’t peak in the 1980s.

He has the opportunity to return.

“I’m a sucker for a good redemption story.”

