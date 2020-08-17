Netflix hit Tiger King will return for season two – but Carole Baskin wants £1m to take part

LOCKDOWN hit Tiger King is returning for a second series after streaming giant Netflix secured the rights to a follow-up.

More than 64million households saw the first, which followed eccentric US big cat owner Joe Exotic and his battle with activist Carole Baskin.

Joe, 57, serving 22 years for plotting to kill Ms Baskin, has vowed to take part alongside other stand-out stars, including his husband Dillon Passage and Jeff Lowe, who took over Joe’s zoo in 2016.

But there is a question mark over Carole, 59, after her team failed to strike a deal.

An insider said: “Carole is asking for a seven-figure sum.

“It’s around the £1million mark. She wants to plough it into her Florida sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue.

“Taking part in Tiger King opened up her private life and she wants to make sure it’s worth her while.”

Joe insists he is innocent and wants the second series to help clear his name.

A court ruling handed the zoo to Carole in June, with businessman Jeff forced to leave.

