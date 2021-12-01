Netflix is canceling Kate Beckinsale’s most famous film series in December.

Kate Beckinsale’s Most Famous Movie Series Will End in December on Netflix

Kate Beckinsale has a long list of credits to her name, but she is best known for her role in a dark fantasy action film franchise.

Underworld, the Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux, and Danny McBride-created film series that helped launch Beckinsale to A-list status, is about to become a little more difficult to stream for fans of the actress, as three Underworld films are set to leave Netflix.

With December officially here, the streaming behemoth is welcoming a slew of new titles, though some will be replaced.

Underworld, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, and Underworld: Awakening, the first, third, and fourth films in the Underworld franchise, are set to depart Netflix on Friday, December 2021, according to Netflix’s outgoing December 2021 titles list.

Underworld: Evolution and Underworld: Blood Wars are not available on the platform, so the streamer will be left without any Underworld titles.

Beckinsale plays Selene, a character based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, in the Underworld movies.

Selene is a Death Dealer on a mission to annihilate the lycans who murdered her family.

She goes on to become the first Vampire-Corvinus Strain Hybrid and one of the new Vampire Elders later in the series (spoilers!).

Underworld: Evolution was released in 2006, followed by Underworld: Rise of the Lycans in 2009, Underworld: Awakening in 2012, and Underworld: Blood Wars in 2016.

The Underworld series was met with mixed reviews from critics, with the first film receiving only a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a consensus reading of “though stylish to look at, Underworld is tedious and derivative.” However, the films were a success in other ways, with the first film receiving a 79 percent audience rating and some sites dubbing the franchise “the most underrated action-horror franchise.”

The three Underworld films are among dozens of Netflix titles set to leave in December.

Before I Fall, Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas, Seasons 1-14 of Halt and Catch Fire, and Seasons 1-6 of Private Practice are just a few of the titles that have been confirmed to be leaving.

Those who follow…

