Netflix Is Removing a Horrible Melissa McCarthy Comedy

Netflix Is Getting Rid Of A Terrible Melissa McCarthy Comedy

Netflix’s movie library is constantly changing, and one of its less popular options will be phased out at the end of November.

The Happytime Murders, a 2017 Muppet-inspired comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, will be removed from Netflix in November.

The film was a complete disaster when it first came out, and it hasn’t gotten any better since then.

The Happytime Murders is a murder mystery involving the puppet cast of a 1990s children’s show (definitely NOT The Muppets), as well as a disgraced former LAPD cop turned private eye puppet.

His human partner is played by Melissa McCarthy.

The Happytime Murders is directed by Brian Henson, the late Jim Henson’s son, and features an all-star cast that includes Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and Maya Rudolph, who are all leaving the streaming service.

Despite these promising elements, The Happytime Murders failed to capture the audience’s attention.

The Happytime Murders received a 23 percent rating from critics and a 39 percent rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film only made (dollar)27 million at the box office worldwide, failing to recoup its (dollar)40 million budget.

McCarthy said in an interview with Collider, “It’s definitely a grown-up movie.”

“My kids say, ‘We can’t wait to see this!’ And I say, ‘I can’t wait to show you when you’re 40! It’ll be so wonderful when you’re 110 and you can see this!’ I think that’s part of the fun of it.”

Someone once said that when you watch something from The Muppets, one of the movies, or Sesame Street, and the lights go out, someone says cut, and they walk out the back door, you wonder if they go into the real world and have a life?

When the lights are turned off and they aren’t performing in front of an audience, you can see the real grind of their lives, which is fascinating.

It has a strange, edgy coolness to it that is quite amusing.

It manages to combine all of these elements, and the puppet thing mysteriously disintegrates, but it’s still there.

That’s a terrible way to describe it.

You don’t realize they’re puppets because you don’t see them, but you assume they’re real.

It’s absolutely insane!”