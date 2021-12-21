Netflix is said to have ordered a new spinoff of a hugely popular show.

According to reports, Netflix has ordered a new spinoff of the hugely popular show.

Bling Empire, which follows wealthy East Asian and East Asian-American socialites in the Los Angeles area, is said to be getting a Netflix spin-off.

Dorothy Wang, a former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star, will star in the new series, which will be set in New York City.

Roger Wang’s daughter, the 33-year-old, is a real estate billionaire.

According to TMZ, the Bling Empire spin-off will begin filming in early January and will focus on Wang’s own lavish lifestyle in New York.

Wang was photographed being filmed in Los Angeles a few months ago, according to The Daily Mail.

TMZ reported in May that Wang would be joining the cast of Bling Empire, which already included her close friend Christine Chiu.

In August, Wang shared footage with Jaimie Xi of Bling Empire on Instagram.

“I have a secret, can you keep it? Forgot to take the stickers off my bag shh don’t tell,” she wrote, hinting at a new project. A source later told E! News Wang was “having fun” filming Bling Empire Season 2.

According to the source, “she gets along with almost everyone.”

Wang first appeared on E! Network’s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2016.

She appeared in all six seasons of the show.

According to Forbes, her father’s net worth is estimated to be $3.8 billion.

Roger Wang made his money in real estate, first in the Los Angeles area and then in China, where he now runs Golden Eagle International.

The company also has a department store division that is publicly traded in Hong Kong.

Fetch Me a Date, a Facebook series that Wang hosted in 2019, was also hosted by Wang.

Bling Empire premiered on Netflix in January 2021 and received a second season renewal quickly.

Kevin Taejin Kreider, real estate developer Kane Lim, plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu and his wife Chrsitine Chiu, entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li, denim heiress Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, DJ Kim Lee, actor Andrew Gray, and hairdresser Guy Tang are among the show’s cast members.

This fall, Christine Chiu competed on Dancing With the Stars.

The premiere date for Bling Empire Season 2 has yet to be announced by Netflix.

Chan and Lee have already stated that they will not be reprising their roles in Season 2.

