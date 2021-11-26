‘Netflix just turned me down, which is unfortunate because they have a lot of money,’ Mike Leigh says.

‘Netflix just turned me down, which is a shame because they have plenty of money,’ Mike Leigh says.

The acclaimed director discusses how his refusal to compromise is causing him problems, “fascist box-ticking culture,” and the significance of sex scenes.

Mike Leigh isn’t one to mince his words.

When I ask the veteran director about his unique approach to getting films made, he says, “It’s all about integrity and creative freedom.”

“It’s about not allowing others to screw it up.”

If Leigh has a reputation for being a difficult interview subject, his demeanor today, via video chat, contradicts that.

He’s not grumpy so much as direct, and he’s friendly, though he’s not one to put up with fools.

To say that his name is synonymous with the British film industry is to state the obvious.

Naked (1993), Secrets and Lies (1996), Vera Drake (2004), Mr Turner (2014), and many other films by the director who was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won the Palme D’Or at Cannes have all been praised.

In the early 1970s, he began his career in television with several critically acclaimed films in the BBC Play for Today anthology, including Abigail’s Party (1977), a scathing examination of class consciousness.

His refusal to compromise his vision has been a guiding principle throughout his long career.

“There was never any interference when I and others made films for the BBC,” Leigh says.

I’m not talking about political or thematic restrictions: there was no interference at all.

All of these script editors and producers weren’t present.

We simply created the items in a natural manner.”

For decades, his cinema has presented his audience with incisive and sociopolitically charged challenges, depicting gaps and misunderstandings around sex, class, and gender, and enlisting remarkable performances from actors such as David Thewlis, Tim Roth, and Sally Hawkins.

His famous approach has always been to keep his actors informed about the script’s bare minimum.

“From the start, I’ll tell an actor, ‘We can’t talk about the character because there isn’t one.’

You and I will work together to make one.

And except for what your character knows, you’ll never know anything about the entire project.’

“It means they’re looking into situations in a genuine, honest way,” says the author.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Netflix just turned me down, which is unfortunate because they have a lot of money,’ Mike Leigh says.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Mike Leigh: ‘Netflix just turned me down, which is a shame, because they have plenty of money’