Netflix pulls the plug on a Jack Black film just weeks after it debuted in the top ten.

Despite having recently topped Netflix’s Top 10, one of Jack Black’s most beloved comedies is being removed from the service.

School of Rock, directed by Richard Linklater of Dazed and Confused, climbed to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 film is such a classic, so catch it before it leaves on November 31.

31.

Dewey Finn (Black) is kicked out of his rock band for being too much of a showboat in the film School of Rock.

In order to pay his rent, Dewey impersonates his more responsible friend Ned (Mike White) to get a job as a substitute teacher at a posh private elementary school.

Instead of teaching the kids as the principal (Joan Cusack) expects, Dewey forms a band to compete in the Battle of the Bands.

Dewey grows up and discovers his true calling along the way, while also assisting some children in discovering their inner rock stars.

Producer Scott Rudin persuaded Linklater, who is best known for indies such as Before Sunset and Waking Life, to join the project.

In addition, Linklater determined that making a film like this would be a unique challenge.

In an interview for Richard Linklater: Dream is Destiny, he explained, “I was always a little frustrated with a lot of studio comedies; I just think they’re not working hard enough or could be better.”

“So I was like, ‘OK, big mouth, here’s your chance to make a studio comedy that might work at that level.'”

School of Rock, according to Black, ushered in a new era in his career.

In 2003, Black told the New York Times, “I have a big stack of [scripts]at my house, and it’s all garbage.”

“It’s a bunch of guys-just-wanting-to-be-guys nonsense.”

‘Man, to get a chick, all you have to do is follow my five simple rules.’

‘Gimme that beer.’ Boring frat-guy nonsense.” But School of Rock, written by his roommate and friend Mike White, was a perfect fit.

“This film is definitely made for me,” Black said.

“It’s as if Mike White is a tailor who took measurements…

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10