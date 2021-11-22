Netflix Releases First Look at ‘Selling Tampa’, a Florida-Based ‘Selling’ Spinoff

Ahead of the fourth season of Selling Sunset, which premieres on Nov.

On April 24, Netflix released the first look at Selling Tampa, the newest installment in the rapidly expanding Selling franchise.

The Florida-based spinoff, which will premiere in December, will follow the owner and agents of Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female firm.

“Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, [Allure Realty] has its sights set on dominating the Suncoast,” according to Netflix.

These ladies are as much fun as they are driven, all vying to be at the top of the opulent world of luxury waterfront real estate.

Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and isn’t going to let anyone or anything stop her from realizing them.”

Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier, and Tennille Moore are among the cast members.

The eight-episode first season, from executive producer Adam DiVello and Done and Done Productions, premieres on December 3rd.

