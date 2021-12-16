Netflix review: Selling Tampa rekindles the reality magic that Selling Sunset has lost.

Netflix review: Selling Tampa rekindles the reality magic that Selling Sunset had lost.

Selling Tampa has all the ingredients for a fun reality show: great clothes, huge houses, high production values, and big egos.

Selling Sunset, Netflix’s hugely popular estate agent (or realtor in the US) reality show, can’t go on forever – for one thing, the arguments are so acrimonious that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to believe that these people can still work together.

So, taking a page from the Real Housewives, the franchise is stomping into the property business in other cities with two spinoffs: Selling the OC and Selling Tampa, both of which premiered their first seasons on Wednesday.

awkward flirting with clients, and big egos vying for dominance (and commission) are all present.

Sharelle Rosado, a military veteran, founded Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida, a year before filming (the conceit that the franchise’s stars are agents first, reality stars second is getting old) and hired a team of “smart, empowered” black women.

The show’s main rivalries were planted in the first episode.

The younger agents (dubbed “nieces”) and the older agents (dubbed “aunties”) are divided.

When agent Rena discovered she wasn’t in the brokerage’s marketing photo, an open house devolved into a brawl.

There was also speculation that Sharelle, the owner, was focusing too much on her long-term relationship and not enough on her business.

The women have lives, relationships, and children that they must balance with work, all while under the fierce, often bitchy scrutiny of their peers, as in the original series. This is perhaps the biggest nod to the real world and jobs that aren’t rewarded with a (dollar)300k commission per sale.

Above all, it’s entertaining to watch ambitious women do their glamorous, outrageously paid jobs and compete for the title of top dog – something that’s strangely rare in the world of reality television.

